Homeowner shot in his backyard on city’s SE Side

SAN ANTONIO – A 40-year-old man was shot in his backyard Tuesday evening on the city’s Southeast Side.

San Antonio police said the homeowner spotted another man in the backyard of his home in the 100 block of Colglazier Avenue near Andricks Drive and Dollarhide Avenue around 6:30 p.m. when the suspect threatened him and then opened fire.

The homeowner suffered a wound to his lower right leg, police said. He was transported to Brooke Army Medical Center with a non-life-threatening injury.

Police don’t have a motive for the shooting but said the men didn’t know each other.

A search for the victim continues.

