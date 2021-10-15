San Antonio police arrest man who allegedly pointed gun at officers

Anthony Briones, 27, has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault against a public servant and one count of evading arrest, records with the Bexar County Jail show.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have arrested a man who allegedly pointed a gun at two officers outside a Northwest Side gas station a week ago.

Anthony Briones, 27, has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault against a public servant and one count of evading arrest following the incident on Oct. 8, records with the Bexar County Jail show.

An arrest warrant affidavit states that two SAPD officers riding in one patrol car overheard a gunshot around 2:30 a.m. coming from a 7-Eleven at the intersection of Babcock and Wurzbach roads.

The officers drove to the store with their overhead emergency lights activated and noticed a maroon pickup truck near the parking lot exit.

A woman stood outside the truck while a man sat in the driver’s seat, police said. While officers drove up, the driver raised what appeared to be a gun and pointed it at the patrol car.

Both officers fired their guns at the driver, and he drove away from the scene.

The woman remained with officers but was uncooperative, police said. She was eventually arrested for public intoxication.

Investigators said that SAPD later received a call for a suspicious vehicle matching the description of the truck from the shooting. The truck, a 2006 maroon Ford F-250 King Ranch edition, had damage from gunfire and broken windows.

The owner of the Ford said Briones used his vehicle overnight without permission, police said. The owner was able to identify Briones in the 7-Eleven surveillance footage, and said the woman outside the truck is in a relationship with Briones, police said.

Records show Briones was arrested late Thursday.

