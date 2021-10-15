Cloudy icon
Woman crashes vehicle into parked car, pillar and patio of East Side home, police say

Incident occurred just after 3 a.m. in 530 block of East Carson Street

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

East Carson crash image.
East Carson crash image. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A woman in her 30s on her way to work crashed her vehicle into both a parked car and a house, San Antonio police said Thursday.

The incident occurred just after 3 a.m. in the 530 block of East Carson Street, not far from Interstate 35 and The Pearl on the city’s near East Side.

According to police, the woman was not intoxicated when she crashed into a parked car and then accidentally hit the gas, passing two homes before crashing into the front patio of a house.

Police said the collision did some minor damage to both a pillar and the patio of the home. No one was hurt.

SAPD at the scene did not explain why the crash occurred. Their investigation is ongoing.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

Authorities did not say if any charges are expected to be filed.

