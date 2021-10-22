Clear icon
Authorities ID 28-year-old man fatally shot during dispute on West Side

David Castoreno died in the 8200 block of Meadow Fire

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – The 28-year-old man who was found dead in the driveway of a West Side home on Thursday morning has been identified.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office said David Castoreno died of multiple gunshot wounds around 3:40 a.m. in the 8200 block of Meadow Fire.

San Antonio police said the incident began with a dispute between Castoreno and a man who lives at the home.

The resident said he was attacked by Castoreno, a friend of his roommate who had arrived there drunk, according to SAPD.

Police said the visitor first argued with the resident’s fiancé and then attacked the resident. At some point, the resident fired warning shots toward the ground, but then fired at Castoreno’s leg, killing him.

Police took the resident and a witness into custody for questioning. Investigators said they were trying to determine if the shooting was a homicide or self-defense.

As of Thursday, no one was arrested.

