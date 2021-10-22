Partly Cloudy icon
84º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Man indicted for manslaughter for crash that killed mother of 5

Roberta Lopez was killed on January 29, 2021

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Tags: Crime, West Side
Jeremy Robert Voreis
Jeremy Robert Voreis (BCSO)

SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County grand jury handed down a felony indictment for a man charged with manslaughter in a crash that killed a mother of five.

Jeremy Robert Voreis is accused of recklessly causing the death of Roberta Lopez on January 29, 2021.

According to the indictment, he was driving at an unreasonable speed and failed to brake or take evasive action to avoid crashing into Lopez’s vehicle on the access road of Highway 90.

Manslaughter is a second degree felony punishable by 2 to 20 years in prison and a possible fine of up to $10,000.

Watch: Roberta Lopez remembered by family as strong and independent at fundraiser:

Also on KSAT:

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Julie Moreno has worked in local television news for more than 20 years. She came to KSAT as a news producer in 2000. After producing thousands of newscasts, she transitioned to the digital team in 2015. She writes on a wide variety of topics from breaking news to trending stories and manages KSAT’s daily digital content strategy.

email