Man indicted for manslaughter for crash that killed mother of 5

SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County grand jury handed down a felony indictment for a man charged with manslaughter in a crash that killed a mother of five.

Jeremy Robert Voreis is accused of recklessly causing the death of Roberta Lopez on January 29, 2021.

According to the indictment, he was driving at an unreasonable speed and failed to brake or take evasive action to avoid crashing into Lopez’s vehicle on the access road of Highway 90.

Manslaughter is a second degree felony punishable by 2 to 20 years in prison and a possible fine of up to $10,000.

