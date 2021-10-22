SAPD, Crime Stoppers searching for person who fatally stabbed 50-year-old man

San Antonio police are searching for the person who fatally stabbed Roy Salinas on Sept. 24, 2021.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of a person who fatally stabbed a man last month on the West Side.

Roy Salinas, 50, was attacked around 10:10 p.m. on Sept. 24 near a PIK Nik located in the 100 block of Enrique Barrera Parkway.

Police said Salinas was in the parking lot drinking beer with several people when a man exited a dark-colored SUV pickup truck that was parked near the gas pumps.

The man approached Salinas and stabbed him several times, police said, and then fled west on West Commerce Street.

Salinas was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

His sister, Elisa Salinas, previously told KSAT that she hopes the community will step up and help solve her brother’s case.

“He did have his struggles but he was my brother and I loved him very much,” she said. “We were very close.”

Anyone with information about the attacker is asked to contact Crime Stoppers, who is willing to pay up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP, texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637), or using the P3 Tips app. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

