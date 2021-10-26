Family, pets able to escape house fire on West Side

SAFD responds to a fire on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, in the 800 block of SW 39th Street.

SAN ANTONIO – A family of four and their pets are safe Tuesday morning after a late-night fire at their home on the West Side.

San Antonio firefighters said the fire broke out around 10 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of SW 39th Street.

A power strip shorted out and caught fire, authorities said, but the flames were contained to the living room.

No one was injured. Fire investigators were called to the scene and the damage is estimated at $20,000.

The American Red Cross was also called to assist the family.

