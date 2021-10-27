Woman arrested after shooting boyfriend on East Side, police say

Andrea Mendoza, 38, has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, booking records show.

SAN ANTONIO – A woman has been arrested after San Antonio police say she shot her boyfriend last week on the East Side.

Andrea Mendoza, 38, has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following the Oct. 20 shooting at Pecan Valley Drive and Roland Avenue, booking records show.

Police said her boyfriend was riding in the passenger’s seat of a car, which was being driven by his friend.

Mendoza drove up to the right side of the friend’s vehicle as they were traveling on Pecan Valley and opened fire, police said.

The boyfriend was struck on his right shoulder, police said. His friend stopped his vehicle, and Mendoza exited her vehicle and approached them.

An arrest warrant affidavit states that Mendoza then reached into the vehicle and grabbed a cell phone from her boyfriend. The friend said he believes the shooting victim had Mendoza’s cell phone.

The boyfriend was transported to Brooke Army Medical Center with a life-threatening injury.

Police said both men were able to identify the suspect.

Records show that Mendoza was arrested on Tuesday. Her bond is set at $150,000.