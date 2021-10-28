Recognize him? Police, Crime Stoppers seek suspect in robbery of North Side corner store

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the suspect of a robbery of a North Side corner store.

The incident occurred around noon on Sept. 14 at a 3 Way Corner Store found in the 830 block of Fresno Drive, not far from Blanco Road and San Pedro Avenue.

According to police, the man (seen above) walked into the store and approached an employee standing behind the cash register. That’s when, police say, the suspect pulled out a gun and pointed it at the employee, demanding cash.

Police said the suspect stole an undisclosed amount of money as well as some other items just before fleeing on foot.

SAPD said they searched the area for the man, but he was not found.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.