San Antonio police arrest suspect in series of armed robberies

Jonathan Martinez has been charged with aggravated assault, police say.

SAN ANTONIO – A suspect in a series of armed robberies on the city’s North and Northwest Sides has been arrested, according to San Antonio police.

Police said the “suspected serial robber” Jonathan Martinez, 25, was apprehended in the evening during a separate investigation. He has since been charged with aggravated assault and felon in possession of a firearm.

In the first incident, a woman was carjacked at gunpoint around 11:20 a.m. while pumping gas at a station in the 6400 block of Northwest Loop 410, near Ingram Road.

The suspect stole the woman’s vehicle and phone, police said.

Officers received a report of a second robbery by gunpoint 20 minutes later at a CVS in the 7200 block of San Pedro Avenue, near North Star Mall.

The third robbery occurred shortly after at a Walgreens in the 1500 block of Austin Highway, near Harry Wurzbach Road, police said.

The suspect in all three robberies had the same description, police said, and SAPD released a bulletin for officers to be on the lookout for the robber.

Ad

Later Wednesday, an officer encountered Martinez for a separate investigation.

Police said Martinez’s clothing and weapon matched the suspect in the earlier robberies and he had the carjacking victim’s car keys on him.

“Martinez was also still wearing the same clothing he allegedly wore during the robberies,” SAPD said.

An arrest warrant affidavit states that during interrogation, Martinez identified himself as the suspect in the surveillance video and gave details about the crimes.

He also gave the location of the woman’s vehicle, police said.

His bond is set at $150,000, records show.

Read also: