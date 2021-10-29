Authorities seek information in connection with 2003 death of 23-year-old man

SAN ANTONIO – Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding the person responsible for the death of a 23-year-old man in 2003.

Police said Andrew Escobedo was seen in the area of the 1500 block of South Hamilton Street at about 1:30 p.m. on July 18, 2003.

Escobedo was in a conversation with a person who was riding a chrome BMX-style bicycle. Police said the bicyclist then removed a sawed-off style of shotgun from underneath a shirt, and he shot Escobedo multiple times.

The gunman then fled south on Hamilton Street, police said.

San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers of San Antonio are asking for the public’s help with information leading to the identification and location of the person involved. Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the person involved, officials said. Tips must be submitted directly to Crime Stoppers to be eligible for a reward.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP (7867).

