Massive flames engulf abandoned home on North Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio arson investigators are working to determine the cause of an abandoned house fire early Friday morning.

The fire was called in around 12:15 a.m. at a home in the 1200 block of Pasadena Street, not far from West Hildebrand Avenue and Interstate 10.

Firefighters said they arrived to find the home fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters were able to knock down the fire quickly and without incident.

Fire officials said there was no signs of homeless living there, but that the house was in bad shape before the fire. Damage to the home is estimated at around $20,000.

The San Antonio Fire Department, EMS and San Antonio police all answered the call. The investigation into the fire is ongoing.