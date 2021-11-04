50º

Woman hospitalized after house fire on North Side, SAFD says

Fire was called in around 11:15 p.m. in 415 block of Elmwood Drive

Jonathan Cotto, Reporter

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Elmwood Drive house fire image. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A woman in her 40s was taken to an area hospital following a house fire on the city’s North Side late Wednesday night, the San Antonio Fire Department said.

The fire was called in around 11:15 p.m. at a home in the 415 block of Elmwood Drive, not far from West Hildebrand Avenue and San Pedro Avenue.

Firefighters said when they arrived, they found flames coming through the roof on the backside of the house. They were able to get a quick knock down of the fire.

Fire officials said a woman was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center with significant burns. Officers with SAPD arrived first and escorted the woman to the EMS unit. She is expected to recover.

A fire investigation team is now working to determine the exact cause of the fire. A damage estimate was not given.

No other injuries were reported.

