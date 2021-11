Two men in their early 30s living at a home in the 200 block of Gardina got into an argument when one of them pulled out a gun and shot the other.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was critically wounded in a shooting Friday morning on the city’s near North Side.

According to San Antonio police, two men in their early 30s living at a home in the 200 block of Gardina got into an argument around 11:30 a.m., when one of them pulled out a gun and shot the other.

The victim was shot the stomach and was taken to University Hospital in critical condition, police said.

The shooter fled the scene and police are looking for him.

Also on KSAT.com: