Man, woman killed after being struck by van on far Northeast Side highway, police say

A man and a woman were fatally struck by a van while standing in the middle of a far Northeast Side highway overnight, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened around 12:54 a.m., Saturday, on IH-35 Northbound and Eisenhauer.

Police said the man and a woman were heading northbound on IH-35 in a Ford Escape when they crashed into a Chevrolet.

The driver of the Chevrolet was able to move the vehicle to the shoulder of the road, but the Ford came to a stop while still in the main lanes of the highway, according to officials.

The man and woman got out of the Ford and went to assess the damage when a 2012 Nissan van that was traveling in the same lane where their vehicle was parked crashed into them, SAPD said.

Both the man and the woman were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Nissan pulled over and stayed at the scene for questioning.

The investigation continues.

