Search underway for missing 83-year-old man on far North Side, officials say

SAN ANTONIO – A search is underway for an 83-year-old man who disappeared on the far North Side, according to San Antonio police.

Enez Diaz was last seen Saturday in the 500 block of Madison Drive. Authorities said his location was last pinged near Trinity University.

He is described as being five feet, eight inches tall and has straight, ear-top hair and is right-handed. Police said he was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Authorities believe Diaz is driving a 2005 red Ford Ranger that has an Army sticker on the back window, handicap plates and a hula girl doll on the dashboard.

Anyone with more information on Diaz’s whereabouts is urged to contact SAPD’s Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660.

