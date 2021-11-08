Man stabbed during altercation in parking lot of North Side motel, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 40s was taken to an area hospital after being stabbed in the parking lot of a motel late Sunday night, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. at the Red Roof Inn in the 300 block of Wolfe Road, found not far from Highway 281 and the San Antonio International Airport.

According to police, the man was stabbed in the abdomen during an altercation in the parking lot. He was taken by EMS to Brooke Army Medical Center, where he is listed in stable condition.

Police said the suspect fled the scene following the stabbing and has not been found. A description of the suspect was not given.

SAPD also did not say why the altercation happened. The investigation is ongoing, police said.