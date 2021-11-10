Grease fire displaces residents of far West Side home

SAN ANTONIO – Two residents of a far West Side home have been displaced following a house fire late Tuesday night, the San Antonio Fire Department said.

The fire was called in around 11:40 p.m. at a home in the 1100 block of Highland Oaks Drive, not far from Marbach Road and Highway 151.

Firefighters said when they arrived, they found the fire burning through the roof of the home. The fire was knocked down quickly and without incident.

Fire officials said a grease fire had gotten out of control and spread to the rest of the home. Everyone inside managed to get out safely, authorities said.

The American Red Cross is assisting the two residents displaced. Damage to the home is estimated at $70,000.