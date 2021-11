SAN ANTONIO – Some downtown CPS Energy customers are experiencing outages, affecting more than 300 in the area.

A private construction company was working near El Paso and Santa Rosa streets when crews damaged an underground cable, according to CPS Energy.

CPS Energy crews were called out to the area to fix the issue Wednesday afternoon. They say they expect it to take anywhere from four to five hours for power to be back up and running.

This is an isolated incident.