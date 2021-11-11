SAPD looking for 2 men in connection with shooting on West Side

San Antonio police are looking for two men in connection with a shooting Thursday morning on the city’s West Side.

Police said the men walked up to an apartment in the 100 block of Saint Christopher Walk and asked for someone.

When the residents in the unit didn’t know who the men were looking for, the men took off, police said. At some point, one of the men pulled out a gun and fired two shot, hitting the victim in the leg and back.

The victim was taken to University Hospital in an undetermined condition.

Police recovered the weapon thanks to a good Samaritan who wrestled it away from the gunman.

