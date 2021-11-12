SAPD releases video of officers involved in shootout outside NW Side night club

The San Antonio Police Department on Thursday released video of a shootout involving officers and several suspects outside Burnhouse Night Club on Sept. 12.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department on Thursday released a critical incident video from an officer-involved shooting on Sept. 12 outside a Northwest Side night club.

According to an SAPD news release, officers were flagged down by a private security guard at about 2:30 a.m. on Sept. 12 while handling a traffic accident in the 4500 block of North Loop 1604 West, near Northwest Military Drive.

The private security guard advised officers that there was a disturbance behind the Burnhouse Night Club that involved several individuals with guns, police said.

As three officers went toward the back of the club, they heard gunfire and then saw a silver Mercedes car speeding through a crowd of people, police said. One of the occupants in the car was observed shooting.

Fearing for their safety, two officers fired their weapons at the suspects.

The security guard also fired his weapon at the Mercedes, which fled the location and has not been located.

A 23-year-old female who was sitting in her vehicle outside the club was struck once by gunfire, police said. She was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the suspects is urged to call SAPD’s Homicide unit at 210-207-7635.

You can view video of the incident through the officers’ body camera. The video released by SAPD contains an officer-narrated part and an unnarrated section showing what happened the night of the shooting. The investigation remains ongoing and is under review by the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office.

Please note that the video may be disturbing to some people. Viewer discretion is advised.

