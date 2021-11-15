Man, woman hospitalized following rollover crash near Loop 410, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man and a woman were taken to an area hospital following a rollover crash near Loop 410 early Monday morning, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred around 1 a.m. by the access road just before Bandera Road on the city’s Northwest Side.

According to police, a man was driving a sedan at a high rate of speed when he lost control of his car and drove off the highway onto the access road. That’s when, police say, the sedan hit a big rock in front of a car lot and rolled into several parked vehicles.

The man and woman were both pinned inside the vehicle and had to be rescued by firefighters, police said. The pair were taken by EMS to University Hospital. The driver is currently listed in stable condition, but the woman’s condition is not currently known. Their names and ages were not released.

SAPD did say the driver could face intoxication assault charges pending an investigation. It is unclear if alcohol played a factor in the crash.