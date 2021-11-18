Seguin police search for missing 16-year-old girl believed to be in San Antonio

SEGUIN, Texas – Seguin police are asking for the public’s help to find missing 16-year-old Alyah Villarreal, who was last seen at her home Oct. 1.

Police say Villarreal is about 5 feet 5 inches tall, has brown hair with blonde underneath and brown eyes.

Detectives believe the teen is in San Antonio with her biological mother, 34-year-old Sarah Gomez.

Police said Gomez is not cooperating with them at this time.

Anyone with information regarding either of their whereabouts is asked to call Seguin police at 830-379-2123.