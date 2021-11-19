UTSA investigates after stolen master key leads to multiple dorm room burglaries

University of Texas at San Antonio officials are trying to figure out how a master key got in the wrong hands, leading to multiple dorms being burglarized overnight Sunday.

“Monday morning, it was reported to us that multiple dorm rooms had been entered in our Chisolm Hall Residence,” said Stephanie Schoenborn, the interim police chief for UTSA.

She said they first learned about the burglaries after a student reported to the resident assistant that an unauthorized person had entered their dorm.

Some students said this mishap is concerning to them.

“I am a little concerned,” said Amy Doherty, a freshman. “But they are working on it now. They redid the master keys. I am like, ‘Yes! They are getting better!’”

“That is a bit scary because I don’t know if someone has been in mine…it just makes you wonder,” said Lucille Yamaguchi, another freshman. “I just hope no one comes in with a gun or something like that.”

Officials said they discovered several items had been stolen from multiple dorm rooms but have since been recovered throughout the investigation. They did not specify if they had made an arrest, had identified a suspect, or whether they believe the suspect to be a student or employee.

UTSA officials said because of the string of burglaries being an active investigation, they are limited with the information they can release.

However, they have upped their security measures, like increasing patrol around the residence hall and maintaining a visible security and police presence on its campus. They have also reprogrammed all of the master keys.

Students say they too have taken extra steps to protect themselves.

“We have been like putting chairs in front of our doors and I have a door stopper that I put under my door,” said Doherty.

“My scooter I put it by the door because it is really low so if someone comes in, they would trip on it or something like that,” said Yamaguchi.

“We are very actively dedicating many of our resources to try to determine how all of this occurred and we are very actively working with the housing team to conduct a security assessment,” said Schoenborn.

