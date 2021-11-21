Child in critical condition after shooting in southwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON – A 1-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot in southwest Houston, and police said they are still looking for the person responsible.

The shooting happened around 9 a.m., Sunday, in the 5400 block of Renwick.

The child’s mother told police she had gone to the store to pick up some milk, and on her way home, she heard nearby gunfire.

When she arrived home and got out of her vehicle, she thought she had been shot, and that she was bleeding. However, she soon realized her son had been shot in the abdomen, officials said.

When authorities arrived, the child was taken to an area hospital for treatment. He is in critical condition.

Police are still looking for the crime scene and are working to identify any suspects and how the shooting transpired.

Further details are limited at this time. Anyone with more information on the incident is urged to contact HPD.

