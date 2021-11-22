San Antonio nonprofit distributes 200 boxes filled with turkeys, side dishes

Thanksgiving is just three days away and a local nonprofit is making sure families in San Antonio have a special meal.

Fuerza Unida hosted a Thanksgiving food drive Monday morning and distributed dozens of boxes filled with turkey and sides.

“Canned vegetables, canned green beans and canned corn and cranberry sauce, gravy, mashed potatoes. We have pies that were donated. We have rolls and drinks and a turkey,” said Fuerza Unida projects coordinator Maggie Mullins.

The event was held at the nonprofit’s headquarters at 710 New Laredo Highway, where 200 boxes filled with food that was donated by businesses, the San Antonio Food Bank and District 4, were handed out.

“We have a lot of families that are living paycheck to paycheck,” Mullins said.

The food boxes will help families who may be struggling to put food on the table this holiday.

“It means a lot to them to just have that stress taken off their back and it also means a lot to them to just know that somebody in the organization in the community is caring about them,” Mullins said.

