Man shot in leg at North Side apartment complex, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a suspect following a shooting that wounded a man at a North Side apartment complex late Monday night.

Officers were called around 9 p.m. to the La Paloma Apartments & Twnhms apartments in the 100 block of West Rampart Drive, not far from San Pedro Avenue and North Star Mall after receiving word of a person wounded.

According to police, a 21-year-old man was shot once in the leg. The 19-year-old suspect fled the scene.

SAPD said two shots were fired and that the victim was taken to University Hospital, where he is presently listed in stable condition. The man’s name has not been released.

The suspect in the shooting was not identified by officers.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.