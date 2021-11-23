Take a video tour of million-dollar San Antonio home in guard-gated community

SAN ANTONIO – The housing market in San Antonio recently hit a median sales price above $300,000 for the first time and while this house far exceeds that, looking through million-dollar homes is still a popular pastime for real-estate junkies.

The roughly 6,500-square-foot home at 10 Champions Run is currently listed for $1.8 million.

Binkan Cinaroglu with Kuper Sotheby’s International Realty has the listing and he shared a video of the property with KSAT.

According to the listing, the home was built by Hawkins Fine Custom Home and sits in the guard-gated community of Champions Run.

The home has four bedrooms and four full bathrooms with one half-bathroom with hardwood and marble flooring throughout.

Ad

Take a virtual tour of the home in the video above.

Related: