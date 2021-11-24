San Antonio International Airport bracing for increase in holiday travel

It’s the day before Thanksgiving, which means a lot of people are gearing up and taking to the roads and the sky and en route to their holiday destinations.

More than 3.9 million Texans are expected to travel for Thanksgiving, according to AAA. AAA says the number is the highest single-year increase since 2005.

With the increase in travel, major delays can be expected, but things at the San Antonio International Airport are currently running smoothly.

One traveler said today will be her first time on a plane and added she was anticipating chaos, long waits, long lines, but that it wasn’t the case.

As U.S. airlines and airports brace for very busy Thanksgiving travel, travelers at the San Antonio International airport say they are happy all departing flights are on time so far.

“It feels great, I’m glad, I came here early just to make sure I had a spot, you know for reassurance, but I’m glad that it’s on time and to not have to worry about not making it home this year,” traveler Diana Chavez said.