Man in critical condition after being shot in West Side home, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 30s who was shot Wednesday night was not talking with officers and was taken to an area hospital for his wound, San Antonio police said.

Officers were called around 11:45 p.m. to a home in the 2000 block of Lyons Street, not far from North Zarzamora Street and Culebra Road after receiving word of shots fired.

According to police, officers arrived to find a man shot multiple times in the house. He was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center, in critical condition.

Officers say the suspect fled following the shooting. The victim was uncooperative, so they don’t have much to go on, police said.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

A motive for the shooting is not currently known.