Vacant North Side home damaged by massive fire, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio fire investigators are working to determine the cause of a vacant house fire early Thursday morning.

The fire was called in around 4 a.m. at a home in the 800 block of West Russell Place, not far from West Woodlawn Avenue on the city’s North Side.

Firefighters said when they arrived, they found flames showing from the front and the back of the home. The house was currently being renovated, so no one was inside.

Fire officials said they got a quick knockdown of the fire. The cause of the fire is not currently known. The home did not have electricity running to it.

Damage to the home is estimated to be around $30,000 to $40,000.

Arson investigators have been called to help determine the exact cause.