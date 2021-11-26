Neighbors spot smoke, flames and call for help during fire at Northwest Side home

A fire sparked in the garage of a home in the 3100 block of Maribelle on Nov. 26, 2021.

SAN ANTONIO – A woman escaped a fire at her Northwest Side home on Friday without injuries thanks to some neighbors who saw the flames and called for help.

The fire started just before noon in the garage of a home in the 3100 block of Maribelle Drive. That’s on the Northwest Side of San Antonio near the intersection of Ingram and Callaghan Roads.

A woman in the home was able to make it out uninjured.

Six fire companies and several support vehicles with the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the fire and found flames shooting through the roof of the garage. Crews extinguished the flames before they could spread to the main part of the home.

A firefighter on the scene said the cause of the fire is still under investigation and said it could have sparked with a dryer or a vehicle in the garage.

The fire is estimated to have caused about $30,000 in damage to the home.

