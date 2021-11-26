Suspect arrested in fatal stabbing at South Side home

Anthony Vasquez, 50, has been charged with murder, records show.

Authorities have arrested a man wanted in connection with a fatal stabbing on the South Side earlier this month.

Anthony Vasquez, 50, has been charged with murder in the incident that occurred on Nov. 7 at a home at West Mitchell and King Roger Streets, records with the Bexar County Jail show.

An arrest warrant affidavit states that Vasquez stabbed a man multiple times during an argument and then fled.

The victim stumbled into the street and fell face down in a yard. He was later identified as 39-year-old David Salinas by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The affidavit states that a trail of blood led officers to the scene of the stabbing, where they were able to interview a witness.

A warrant for Vasquez’s arrest was issued on Nov. 7. Records show he was arrested Thursday night.

