You can get paid $2,500 to watch your favorite holiday movies

The holidays are here and it’s time to get cozy, whip out the hot cocoa and watch your favorite holiday movie. But, wouldn’t it be amazing if you get paid to do all of that?

Well, now you can.

Reviews.com is offering one lucky person a chance at $2,500 and a one-year subscription to seven streaming services. All you have to do is watch holiday movies and review them.

The chosen “Chief Holiday Cheermeister” will watch 25 holiday movies within 25 days. After, they will fill out a post-movie survey.

You can choose any 25 holiday movies you want, but the website offers some movie suggestions to help you out if you can’t decide.

Applications are open until 5:00 p.m. Dec. 3 and you must be 18 or older to apply.

Reviews.com said the chosen holiday cheermeister will be announced Dec. 10 during their Youtube live stream.

