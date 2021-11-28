Renovated home on city’s West Side destroyed in fire, officials say

A West Side home undergoing renovations was destroyed in a large fire overnight, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

SAN ANTONIO – A renovated home in a West Side neighborhood was destroyed in a large fire overnight, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire happened around 3:56 a.m., Sunday, in the 500 block of Erline Avenue.

Crews said the flames started in the home’s garage before it quickly spread throughout the inside.

Eventually, the home became fully engulfed in the flames, and the left side of the structure was partially collapsed.

Firefighters were able to get control of the fire and extinguish the flames. No one was inside of the home during the fire and no injuries were reported.

The owner of the home told SAFD that he had been renovating the structure prior to the fire. The home was deemed a total loss and damages are estimated at $200,000.

Officials said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

