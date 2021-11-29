18-year-old shot while riding in vehicle on West Side, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – An 18-year-old riding in a car was wounded in a shooting on the city’s West Side late Sunday night, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred around 11 p.m. on South General McMullen near Amaya Street, not far from Highway 90 and Castroville Road.

According to police, the 18-year-old was riding in a car headed southbound on South General McMullen when shots were fired from another vehicle, striking him in the leg. The driver pulled over and called for help, police said.

The wounded teen was taken by EMS to University Hospital in stable condition. His name was not released.

SAPD did not give a motive for the shooting, or say if they have a description of the shooter.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.