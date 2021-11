A man is dead after his vehicle went up in flames following a crash on the West Side, according to San Antonio police.

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has released the name of a man who was killed in a crash on the city’s West Side.

The victim was identified as Juan Jose Quinones, 52.

According to police, Quinones was speeding with his headlights off around 10:48 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of US Highway 90 West when he suddenly tried to change lanes.

Quinones’ vehicle struck a metal barrier, which caused the vehicle to catch fire, police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

More on KSAT: