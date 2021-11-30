Man shot in shoulder by co-worker on East Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 30s was taken to an area hospital after being shot by a co-worker late Monday night, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred just after 11 p.m. on Belgium Lane, not far from AT&T Center Parkway and Gembler Road on the city’s East Side.

According to police, officers arrived to find the victim with a gunshot wound to the shoulder. The man was taken by EMS to Brooke Army Medical Center, in stable condition.

Police said the victim drove to a Valero gas station around the corner from the shooting, where he called for help. SAPD described the suspect as the victim’s co-worker, and said that the shooter fled in a Volkswagen sedan.

Police said at this time, they don’t know exactly what led up to the shooting. They hope to get more details from the victim at the hospital. The investigation is ongoing.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department, and EMS all answered the call.