Woman shot while driving away from 3 men on city’s West Side, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – A group of men opened fire on a pickup truck as it was driving away Tuesday afternoon on the city’s West Side, critically injuring a woman who was driving, San Antonio police said.

The woman and a man were in a pickup when three men flagged them down and asked what they were doing, police said.

When the pair responded they were looking for someone, one of the men pulled out a gun and opened fire as the woman drove away, police said.

The woman drove about three blocks to the 2000 block of Lyons Street, where police and EMS were called. She was taken to University Hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the back, police said.

The men fled on foot and are still at large.

Police didn’t have an immediate motive for the shooting.

