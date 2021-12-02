H-E-B soup, Birds Eye Broccoli Tots recalled

Certain jars of H-E-B-branded Creamy Tomato Basil Soup are recalled after a customer reported finding a piece of glass inside the soup. Other product recalls include Birds Eye Broccoli Tots, children's Disney-branded flashlights, and Dewalt wireless headphones.

SAN ANTONIO – Check your pantry.

Certain jars of H-E-B Creamy Tomato Basil Soup are recalled after a customer reported that the product contained a piece of glass. No injuries were reported.

Fischer & Wieser Specialty Foods is voluntarily recalling 31.4-ounce jars of the soup due to the possible presence of glass in the product. The lot code 22871 and best by date 10/14/22 can be found printed on the jar below the lid.

The jars have been removed from stores shelves. Customers can return purchased products to any H-E-B store for a refund.

Consumers with questions may contact Fischer & Wieser Specialty Foods at 830-997-7194. Customers may contact H-E-B Customer Service at 1-855-432-4438 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

In a separate food recall, Conagra Brands is telling customers to check their freezers for Birds Eye Broccoli Tots. Certain 12-oz. bags are recalled because they could contain small rocks and metal fragments. Two people reported dental damage after eating the tots.

The affected lots have best by dates of August 11, 12, 19 and 25, 2022 as well as November 10 and 17, 2022.

Customers are urged to throw it out. For more information, click here.

More than 82,000 children’s flashlights are recalled due to concerns of ingesting the button batteries inside.

Children are able to disassemble the three-inch projector flashlight/key ring and remove the tiny batteries. If swallowed, they can cause serious internal burns. One child had to have surgery after swallowing a battery from the flashlights.

Five models recalled are Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, Avengers and ESPN. They were part of a Disney-branded care package given out at health care centers and hospitals.

Parents can contact Halo to return the flashlight and receive a gift card.

More than 300,000 Dewalt wireless earphones have been recalled because they may overheat while on charge. There have been 61 reports of overheating, five reports of fire and four reports of minor burns.

The wireless headphones are Dewalt Jobsite Pro models sold from December 2020 through July 2021 at The Home Depot, Lowe’s and other stores.

Customers can contact E-filliate to make a return for a refund. For more information, click here.