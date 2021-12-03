Laundry room fire spreads, damages North Side apartment building, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio fire investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire at a North Side apartment complex early Friday morning.

The fire was called in around 1:45 a.m. at the Escondido Village Apartments in the 7200 block of Blanco Road, not far from Loop 410 and Lockhill Selma Road.

Firefighters said when they arrived, the fire had already made its way from a laundry room up to a storage unit of the building. The fire was quickly knocked down.

At least one resident of an upstairs apartment unit was displaced. One person was also evaluated on scene by EMS for smoke inhalation, but was not hospitalized.

According to the San Antonio Fire Department website, as many as 30 units were called to the fire.

The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.