Woman shot, injured after argument with boyfriend on West Side, police say

Woman shot after argument with boyfriend on West Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man is in custody after shooting his girlfriend during an argument on the West Side Saturday night, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened in the 3900 block of Eldridge Ave around 10:50 p.m.

Police say they arrived on the scene to find a man and a woman bleeding from her stomach outside of a house.

Encarnacion Botello, 49, told police that the woman had shot herself. However, the woman told police that Botello had shot her.

Officers said they detained Botello and put him in a patrol car. A witness on the scene was also detained and put in a patrol car.

The woman was taken to University Hospital in critical condition. At last check, she is stable and expected to survive, police said.

Botello and the witness were taken for questioning. Police say they believe Botello was in an off-and-on relationship with the woman and that the two of them had gotten into an argument that turned violent.

He was booked for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, police said.

The investigation remains ongoing.

