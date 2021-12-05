Man dead after losing control of car, striking guard rail on Northeast Side, SAPD says

A 31-year-old man is dead after he lost control of his car and struck a guard rail on the Northeast Side Sunday morning, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened on North Loop 1604 E at Nacogdoches Road around 1:30 a.m.

Police say the man was driving east at a high rate of speed on North Loop 1604 when he lost control of his car and struck a guard rail on the highway.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS officials.

Police say it is unknown what caused the man to lose control of the car, but speed may have been a factor.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, police said. The investigation is ongoing.

