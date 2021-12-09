Man arrested after setting fire to woman’s car, SAPD says

Saul Moreno, 24, has been charged with arson, records show.

SAN ANTONIO – A man is in jail after allegedly setting fire to a woman’s car earlier this week, according to San Antonio police.

An arrest affidavit states that Saul Moreno, 24, admitted to purchasing gasoline, pouring it on a woman’s vehicle and setting it on fire on Sunday morning.

In a video conversation given to police, Moreno told the victim’s relative that he would have torched more vehicles, but the first fire spread rapidly, the affidavit states.

Moreno told the relative that he was responsible for burning the vehicle and “didn’t care if anyone knew,” investigators said.

Jail records show he was arrested Wednesday and charged with arson. His bond was set at $35,000.

Read also: