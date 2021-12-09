Man forced driver to take him to South Side ATM to withdraw money, police say

Authorities are searching for a man who allegedly forced a driver to take him to a South Side ATM to withdraw money on Oct. 17.

SAN ANTONIO – Authorities are searching for a man who allegedly forced a driver to take him to a South Side ATM to withdraw money.

San Antonio police said a 22-year-old driver was stopped in the 2100 block of SW Military Drive on Oct. 17 when a man got into his front seat.

The man pointed a gun at the driver and made him drive to a nearby Bank of America ATM to withdraw money.

It is unclear how much money the man withdrew.

A Crime Stoppers report states an image of the man was caught on the ATM’s camera.

Anyone with information about the robbery is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP. Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to felony arrests.