SAPD searching for 15-year-old boy last seen on the West Side

Elijah Hernandez-Casarez, 15, was last seen on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, in the 900 block of Snowshoe.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is searching for a 15-year-old boy with a medical condition who was last seen on the West Side.

Elijah Hernandez-Casarez was last seen Tuesday in the 900 block of Snowshoe, not far from Hunt Lane and Ingram Road, police said.

He has a diagnosed medical condition and a scar above his right eye. Police said he was last seen wearing a black hoodie and jeans, has curly, ear-top hair and is right-handed.

He is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 114 pounds, has brown eyes and has blonde hair.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact SAPD at 210-207-7660.

Read also: