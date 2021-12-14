SAPD: Man arrested after sending explicit messages to officer posing as underage girl

Theodore Guisar, 51, was charged with online solicitation of a minor with the intent of sexual conduct after a months-long investigation, records with the Bexar County Jail show.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after San Antonio police say he exchanged explicit messages with an officer who he believed was an underage girl.

Theodore Guisar, 51, was charged with online solicitation of a minor with the intent of sexual conduct after a months-long investigation, records with the Bexar County Jail show.

An arrest affidavit states that Guisar first contacted the undercover officer, who was posing as a 16-year-old girl, on June 8 via the social media website Mocospace.

Guisar told the officer that he was 48 years old and believed he was conversing with a 16-year-old girl, the affidavit states.

Text messages between them continued until Dec. 9, and they discussed meeting in person for sex, according to police.

The suspect would respond with statements like “U the youngest hope I don’t get in trouble” and “U know I can get in trouble,” police said.

Investigators identified the man and his home address, vehicle and work address and conducted surveillance.

Ad

A warrant was issued on Dec. 10 to search Guisar’s electronic device used to communicate with the undercover officer, the affidavit states.

Records show he was arrested on Monday. His bond is set at $40,000.

Read also: