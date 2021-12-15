Woman detained on suspicion of DWI after crash with officer’s vehicle, police say

Image of crash with officer's vehicle near Loop 410.

SAN ANTONIO – A woman in her 20s was detained on suspicion of DWI following a crash with a police officer’s vehicle on the city’s North Side early Wednesday morning, the Castle Hills Police Department said.

The incident occurred around 12:30 a.m. near Loop 410 and Blanco Road.

According to police, the woman’s car crashed into the back of a Castle Hills officer’s vehicle that was stopped at a red light.

Police said the woman was taken into custody on suspicion of DWI after failing a field sobriety test. Her name was not released.

There were no reports of any injuries.