Police find shooting victim but no shooting scene on Northeast Side

Police found the shooting victim in an apartment in the 8000 block of Midcrown. However, they still don't know the exact location of the shooting.

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – San Antonio police say they are still trying to figure out exactly where a man was when he was shot early Friday morning.

They say the victim, who is in his 20s or 30s, turned up at the home of his friends, an apartment in the 8000 block of Midcrown, shortly before 5 a.m.

Police say the man had been shot in his belly and grazed by a bullet on his arm.

They say a witness told them the victim and a man who he knows had an argument about a woman in the parking lot of the Alamo Estates Apartments.

Police collected a discarded shoe and hat as possible evidence in the shooting. (KSAT 12 News)

The witness said the 29-year-old suspect, whose name hasn’t been released, pulled out a gun and shot the victim.

Officers spent hours talking to people at the complex and searching the area for the actual crime scene.

They say they never did find any evidence showing the location where the man was shot.

However, they did collect a few pieces of potential evidence from the ground just inside the apartment complex gates, including a discarded sneaker and hat.