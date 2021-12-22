SAPD investigating shooting that erupted after argument on West Side

San Antonio police are looking for a man who they say shot another man during an argument on Tuesday night.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are looking for a man who they say shot another man during an argument on Tuesday night.

Officers were called around 9 p.m. to the scene in the 2400 block of Tampico Street, near San Carlos.

A man in his late 30s went to his son’s mother’s home to check on him, police said. The woman had her new boyfriend in the apartment, and an argument erupted.

The argument turned physical, and one of the men pulled out a gun, police said.

One of them was shot in the neck and taken to University Hospital in stable condition.

The shooter fled the scene.

It was unclear who pulled out the gun, police said. Officers spoke with witnesses on Tuesday night to determine who pulled the trigger.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Read also: